Ahmed immortalises late Olusola Saraki, names Kwara University after him

Ilorin – Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara on Wednesday named the state University after the late strongman of Kwara politics, Dr Olusola Saraki.

Ahmed, who made the announcement in Ilorin at the launching of Sola Saraki Educational Foundation, said the University would henceforth be called Sola Saraki University.

He noted that renaming the University was a better way of immortalising the late political icon, who he described, as “outstanding politician, mentor and philanthropist.’’

The governor said that all arrangements to that effect would be finalised before the end of the year.

He described the late Saraki as a philanthropist, who touched the lives of his people, particularly the downtrodden.

He said that the late Waziri of Ilorin love for education was evident in his contributions to the building of several primary and secondary schools in the state.

Ahmed commended the initiator of the foundation for complimenting government’s efforts in making education accessible to all.

He called on individuals and corporate bodies to invest in education as a way of securing the future of the children, who he described as `leaders of tomorrow.’

Ahmed, who promised to improve and expand access to quality education in Kwara, noted that investment in education is an investment for the future.

The governor, on behalf of the state executive council, donated N15 million for the the take-off of the foundation.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, commended the conveners of the foundation and pledged his moral, financial and physical support to its sustainability.

The senate president was represented by Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state.

He charged members of the foundation to ensure that the legacy of the late political icon lives on, particularly in the areas of health and education.

The Speaker of the state Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, recalled the outstanding contributions and assistance the late Saraki rendered to Nigerians without questioning their backgrounds.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Chief Tunji Arosanyin, also extolled the virtues of the late political icon, describing him as “a man who impacted on many lives.’’

Arosanyin, who is the Gbegbesun of Egbe, had called for the renaming of the state University after the late politician.

The Convener of the Foundation, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, said the foundation would sponsor indigent students studying Medicine.

According to Hassan, the proceeds from the foundation will also be used for the establishment of world class hospital in the state.

