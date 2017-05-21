AHMED LAWAN KURU: 300 NPLs Account for 70% of 14000 Bad Loans Acquired by AMCON – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
AHMED LAWAN KURU: 300 NPLs Account for 70% of 14000 Bad Loans Acquired by AMCON
THISDAY Newspapers
Mr. Ahmed Lawan Kuru, managing director of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, does not have an easy job. The entity, which he heads acquired non-performing loans (NPLs) of banks and in pursuit of the corporation's mandate as provided by …
