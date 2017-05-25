Ahmed Musa joins Eagles, Mikel misses flight – Vanguard
|
Ahmed Musa joins Eagles, Mikel misses flight
Vanguard
Leicester City star Ahmed Musa will join the Super Eagles training camp in Ajaccio today, same as Portugal-based midfielder Mikel Agu, who missed his flight to France yesterday. super eagles. “Ahmed Musa is right now in Paris, he will join us shortly.”.
