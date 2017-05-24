Pages Navigation Menu

Ahmed Musa’s new wife reportedly pregnant – NAIJ.COM

Ahmed Musa's new wife reportedly pregnant
Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa hurriedly married his new wife Juliet Ejue because she is pregnant with the couple's child. The 24-year-old who recently divorced his wife Jamila, mother of his two children, married Ejue recently in …
