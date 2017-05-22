AIICO grows underwriting profit by 326%

The Nation Newspaper

IICO Insurance Group underwriting profit increased by 326 percent from a loss of N5.5 billion in the 2015 financial year to a profit of N12.45 billion last year, despite facing severe macroeconomic headwinds in the period under review, the Chairman …

AIICO to grow market premium Guardian (blog)



all 2 news articles »