Aimienoho emerges RTEAN S-South chairman

BENIN—NATIONAL Headquarters of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeris, RTEAN, has appointed Comrade Richard Aimenoho as its zonal chairman in charge of the South- South geo-political region.

Mr. Aimienoho, whose appointment was made during the recent meeting of the National Executive Council of RTEAN in Abuja, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to oversee the activities of the union in the zone.

The new zonal chairman who spoke with Vanguard in an interview in Benin yesterday, said he will use his new position to better the lot of members of the association in the zone just as he promised to canvass for improvement in their social welfare.

He, however, appealed to RTEAN members to always be law abiding and respect constituted authorities in whatever they do.

He also promised to ensure justice, equity and fairness in his dealings with members of the association in the zone just as he said that he will stand by any member that would be wrongly persecuted.

An associate of Mr Aimienoho, Eghosa Otaghogbogie described his appointment as well deserving in view of commitment to societal development and recalled his several contributions to the development of the transport sector of the economy.

The post Aimienoho emerges RTEAN S-South chairman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

