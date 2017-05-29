Air Chief Raises The Alarm Over Planned Attack On Air Force Base

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has said it has intelligence that one of its air bases may be attacked.

According to an official statement, the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, stated this while addressing participants at a retreat held between May 25 and 26 in Kaduna.

“We have had an attack on one of our airbases in the recent past, and current intelligence reports keep highlighting the possibility of attacks on our bases,” Mr. Abubakar, an air marshal, was quoted as saying in a statement by Air Force spokesperson, Olatokunbo Adesanya.

Mr. Abubakar also spoke on the need for adequate security for air bases.

The post Air Chief Raises The Alarm Over Planned Attack On Air Force Base appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

