Air Force investigates invasion of University of Osun by personnel

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its attention has been drawn to reports that some of its personnel were involved in a fracas on the campus of the University of Osun (UNIOSUN) at Ipetu Ijesha. Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a statement on Wednesday, said while the NAF highly regrets the […]

Air Force investigates invasion of University of Osun by personnel

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

