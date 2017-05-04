Air force officials attack Ilorin community

The residents of Eiyenkorin area of Kwara State capital, Ilorin, have accused suspected officials of the Nigerian Air Force base in Ilorin of allegedly brutalising them and sacking innocent workers from different building sites in the area, claiming the land belongs to the air force.

According to a source, there was no prior warning for these workers and site owners to evacuate the site. The officials caught them unaware, attacked the community.

“They even threatened to kill them all claiming the whole community land belongs to them and this is a land that was duly approved for building by Kwara state town planning authorities,” the source said.

“When this occurred On the 17th November 2016, the community yelled out to a few people who pushed and made the incidence a trending topic on all social media platforms last year and all government officials were duly mentioned to come to the aid of these innocent people.

“Today, the 4th of May, 2017, we have received a call again from one of the community people that the Ilorin Airforce officials have revisited again to continue brutalising the people of this community and there is serious unrest in that land.”

The people of the community urged the Senate president Bukola Saraki, who himself is an indigene of Ilorin, the state governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, the Nigerian police and the Civil Defense Corp to intervene in the matter and see that the perpetrators of the attacks were brought to justice.

