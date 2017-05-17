Aircraft officer who killed his girlfriend to appear before court on Friday

An aircraftman of the Nigerian Air Force, Ben Kalu, who has been in custody for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Solape Oladipupo, at the NAF base in Makurdi, Benue State, will face a court-martial on Friday. PUNCH Metro gathered that Kalu, who had been in custody for over two months at the NAF Tactical Command, …

