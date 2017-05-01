Airline crew member fails NCAA drug tests

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) random alcohol and drug tests on 87 licensed aviation personnel in the industry exposed an unnamed airline crew member who had drug in his system. General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Sam. Adurogboye, on Monday said the exercise was in compliance to a directive from the agency’s Director-General(D-G), Capt. Muhtar […]

Airline crew member fails NCAA drug tests

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

