Airline crew member fails NCAA drug tests

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) random alcohol and drug tests on 87 licensed aviation personnel in the industry exposed an unnamed airline crew member who had drug in his system. General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Sam. Adurogboye, on Monday said the exercise was in compliance to a directive from the agency’s Director-General(D-G), Capt. Muhtar […]

