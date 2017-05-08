Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Airline Operators Worry As NCAA Tightens Surveillance – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Airline Operators Worry As NCAA Tightens Surveillance
Leadership Newspapers
Airline operators experienced series of challenging incidents across the country in the past few weeks. ANTHONY AWUNOR, in this piece looks at the harrowing experiences the operators passed through and the efforts of the regulatory agencies to address …
Unruly Passengers Risk Prosecution – NCAAThe Tide
Domestic flight operations decline by sixty-seven per cent in first quarterThe Nation Newspaper
Unruly passengers to face criminal charges – NCAABusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Nigeria Today
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.