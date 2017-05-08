Airline Operators Worry As NCAA Tightens Surveillance – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Airline Operators Worry As NCAA Tightens Surveillance
Leadership Newspapers
Airline operators experienced series of challenging incidents across the country in the past few weeks. ANTHONY AWUNOR, in this piece looks at the harrowing experiences the operators passed through and the efforts of the regulatory agencies to address …
Unruly Passengers Risk Prosecution – NCAA
Domestic flight operations decline by sixty-seven per cent in first quarter
Unruly passengers to face criminal charges – NCAA
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!