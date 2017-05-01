Airlines battle surge in assets, personnel attacks by passengers – Nigeria Today
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Guardian
|
Airlines battle surge in assets, personnel attacks by passengers
Nigeria Today
Airlines in Nigeria are now operating under very frightening or intimidating conditions, no thanks to the country's poor aviation security and regulatory institutions. They have failed to stem the rise in passenger attacks on airline staff and assets …
Nigeria loses over N200 billion yearly to air pacts
ADVENTURES: Airline passengers should be treated 'like guests in your own home'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!