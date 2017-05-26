Airtel bets on Nigeria broadband in chase of MTN

Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s Nigeria unit said a partnership with China’s ZTE Corp. to provide 4G high-speed broadband will see it add subscribers and narrow the gap with market leader MTN Group Ltd. in Africa’s most populous country. The Indian company is seeking “to lead the industry in terms of new customer acquisition,” Chief Executive Officer…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Airtel bets on Nigeria broadband in chase of MTN appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

