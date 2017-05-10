Pages Navigation Menu

Airtel, Ericsson announce launch of Nuvu, Video on Demand Service

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

LEADING telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria and Ericsson, a worldclass telecommunications and equipment service company, have announced the launch of Nuvu (nuvu.tv), a subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) service. Nuvu will provide subscribers access to more than 3,000 local and international TV and film titles, empowering Airtel customers to download content directly to their smartphones or tablets […]

