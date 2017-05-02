Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Airtel partners SOLO, Renmoney to offer Free Smartphones to Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

AIRTEL Nigeria, SOLO and RenMoney have partnered to offer telecoms consumers across the country an opportunity to own premium, quality Smartphones for free, without charge. Under this partnership, customers can subscribe to the special Smartphone bundle from Airtel for just N4, 150/month for 12months and walk away with the SOLO Aspire M for free. This […]

The post Airtel partners SOLO, Renmoney to offer Free Smartphones to Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.