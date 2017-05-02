Airtel partners SOLO, Renmoney to offer Free Smartphones to Nigeria
AIRTEL Nigeria, SOLO and RenMoney have partnered to offer telecoms consumers across the country an opportunity to own premium, quality Smartphones for free, without charge. Under this partnership, customers can subscribe to the special Smartphone bundle from Airtel for just N4, 150/month for 12months and walk away with the SOLO Aspire M for free. This […]
The post Airtel partners SOLO, Renmoney to offer Free Smartphones to Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!