Airtel partners SOLO, Renmoney to offer Free Smartphones to Nigeria

AIRTEL Nigeria, SOLO and RenMoney have partnered to offer telecoms consumers across the country an opportunity to own premium, quality Smartphones for free, without charge. Under this partnership, customers can subscribe to the special Smartphone bundle from Airtel for just N4, 150/month for 12months and walk away with the SOLO Aspire M for free. This […]

The post Airtel partners SOLO, Renmoney to offer Free Smartphones to Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

