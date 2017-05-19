Pages Navigation Menu

Airtel to improve learning experience for 4,200 students

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Mr Emeka Oparah, the Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, said on Thursday that the telecommunications company would improve the learning experience for over 4,200 students. Oparah said in a statement in Lagos that the company would donate thousands of books, school bags and other educational materials to students across its adopted schools.…

