Airtel to improve learning experience for 4,200 students

Mr Emeka Oparah, the Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, said on Thursday that the telecommunications company would improve the learning experience for over 4,200 students. Oparah said in a statement in Lagos that the company would donate thousands of books, school bags and other educational materials to students across its adopted schools.…

The post Airtel to improve learning experience for 4,200 students appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

