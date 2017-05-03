Aisha Buhari Breaks Silence On Husband’s Health

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday broke her silence on her husband’s health.

The First Lady, while thanking Nigerians for their concern on her social media platforms, said that the president’s health status is not as bad as it has been perceived.

“I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status. “I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived,” she said.

Buhari, who returned from the United Kingdom on March 10 after an extended medical vacation, has made only a few public appearances lately, fuelling speculation about his health.

However, the First Lady, added:

“Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period. “As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening.”

She also prayed for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

However, despite the attempt to assure Nigerians on concerns over the president’s health, the issue was believed to have topped the agenda of a meeting held by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-military Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abulsalami Abubakar in Niger State on Monday.

The leaders, who met at the Minna hilltop mansion of Babangida, were said to have considered all constitutional options available to the country.

The post Aisha Buhari Breaks Silence On Husband’s Health appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

