Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aisha Buhari, Dolapo Osinbajo, Governor’s Wives Meet 82 Released Chibok Girls in Abuja (Photos)

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Wife of the President Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari on Wednesday met with the eighty-two recently released Chibok girls at their location in Abuja, to have a talk with them.

She was accompanied by the wife of the Vice president Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wives of the governors of Zamfara state Mrs. Asmau Yari, Kogi state Mrs. Rashidat Bello, Bauchi state Mrs. Hadiza Abubakar, Nassarawa state Mrs.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.