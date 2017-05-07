Aisha Buhari, Emir Sanusi call for Justice for 6-month old Rape Victim in Kano
The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, visited the 8 months old baby who was allegedly raped when she was 6 months old in Kano and currently receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano. The victim was allegedly raped by a family friend. Aisha Buhari, who sympathised with the victim, called on parents […]
