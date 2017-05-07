Aisha Buhari, Emir Sanusi visit 6 month-old-baby raped by mother’s friend in Kano [PHOTOS]

Aisha Buhari, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, yesterday visited a six-month-old baby, Khadijah Bashir, who was raped by her mother’s friend in Kano State. They condemned the act, stressing that the culprit must be made to face the music. The infant, who is now eight months old, was allegedly raped by 30-year-old […]

