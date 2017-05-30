Aisha Buhari: First Lady Travels To London To See Her Husband, President Buhari

The first lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari today May 30th, 2017 has departed Nigeria to see her husband, President Buhari who is in London for medical follow-up.

The President’s wife left via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

(NAN)

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

