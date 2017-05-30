Aisha Buhari: First Lady Travels To London To See Her Husband, President Buhari
The first lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari today May 30th, 2017 has departed Nigeria to see her husband, President Buhari who is in London for medical follow-up.
The President’s wife left via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja
(NAN)
Comments
