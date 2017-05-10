Aisha Buhari, governors’ wives visit Chibok girls

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday visited the 82 Chibok girls that were released by the Boko Haram sect. A statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, said the President’s wife visited the girls at a location in Abuja. She was accompanied by wife of the Acting President, Dolapo Osinbajo, wives […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

