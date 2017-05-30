Aisha Buhari heads to Uk

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari today left Nigeria for the United Kingdom to join her husband who has been in London for the last 23 days.

President Muhammadu left the shores of the country to London where he Is taking care of his health.

A statement by a media aide of the President’s wife, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi said Mrs. Buhari will spend time with her husband.

“Her Excellency will spend some time with her Husband the President Muhammadu Buhari who is preswently on medical vacation

she expressed her appreciation to the millions of Nigerians who have been praying for his quick and safe return” he said.

Elizabeth Archibong

