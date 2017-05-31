Aisha Buhari joins husband in London

WIFE of the President, Aisha Buhari, on yesterday departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom to join her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in London for medical treatment. Mrs. Buhari travelled through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on yesterday morning. Before her departure, she thanked Nigerians for their support and prayers for Buhari’s quick […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

