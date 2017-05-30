Aisha Buhari joins husband in London

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari on Tuesday left Nigeria for the United Kingdom where she is expected to join her husband who is there on a ‘medical follow-up’.

Mrs Buhari “will spend some time with her Husband, President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a medical vacation,” said Bisi Olumide-Ajay, her media aide, in a statement.

President Buhari three weeks ago departed Nigeria to see his doctors in London.

Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors, saying that government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Adesina explained that President Buhari had planned to leave much earlier but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja ‎earlier in the day.

“The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation, Adesina said.

