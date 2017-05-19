Aisha Buhari lays foundation for 50-bed clinic in Daura – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Aisha Buhari lays foundation for 50-bed clinic in Daura
Vanguard
KATSINA—Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, yesterday, laid the foundation for a 50-bed clinic in her husband's home town, Daura, Katsina State, for women and children's healthcare. Aisha Buhari. Speaking during the foundation laying at the premises …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!