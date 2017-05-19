Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aisha Buhari lays foundation for 50-bed clinic in Daura – Vanguard

Posted on May 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Aisha Buhari lays foundation for 50-bed clinic in Daura
Vanguard
KATSINA—Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, yesterday, laid the foundation for a 50-bed clinic in her husband's home town, Daura, Katsina State, for women and children's healthcare. Aisha Buhari. Speaking during the foundation laying at the premises

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.