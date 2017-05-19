Aisha Buhari lays foundation for 50-bed clinic in Daura

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, yesterday, laid the foundation for a 50-bed clinic in her husband’s home town, Daura, Katsina State, for women and children’s healthcare.

Speaking during the foundation laying at the premises of the General Hospital, Daura, Aisha Buhari said the clinic is to cater for the less-privileged and indigents.

The clinic was built on the platform of Aisha Buhari Foundation and her pet project, Future Assured programme as part of her contribution to reduce maternal and child mortality in the country.

Mrs. Buhari, however, promised to extend and do same in the six geo-political zones of the country.

Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who accompanied Mrs. Buhari, commended her commitment towards improving the conditions of the less-privileged.

