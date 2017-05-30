Pages Navigation Menu

Aisha Buhari Leaves for London to Join the President

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The wife of the president Aisha Buhari on Tuesday left for the United Kingdom to spend time with her husband Muhammadu Buhari who is presently on medical leave. Recall that President Buhari left for London on May 7 for medical follow-up following his treatment early in the year.

