Aisha Buhari off to UK to see husband — 23 days after – TheCable
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Aisha Buhari off to UK to see husband — 23 days after
TheCable
Aisha Buhari left the country on Tuesday to see the president — 23 days after he travelled to the UK on medical leave. President Muhammadu Buhari did not specify the length of his stay when he flew our over three weeks ago. In a one-paragraph …
Mrs Buhari departs for London
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!