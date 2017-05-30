Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aisha Buhari off to UK to see husband — 23 days after – TheCable

Posted on May 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Aisha Buhari off to UK to see husband — 23 days after
TheCable
Aisha Buhari left the country on Tuesday to see the president — 23 days after he travelled to the UK on medical leave. President Muhammadu Buhari did not specify the length of his stay when he flew our over three weeks ago. In a one-paragraph
Mrs Buhari departs for LondonThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.