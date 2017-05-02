Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aisha Buhari opens up on her husband’s health

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has insisted that her husband’s health is not as bad as being talked about. Buhari returned from the UK on March 10 after a 50-day medical vacation, but has been hardly seen in public, before he returned to his desk on Tuesday afternoon. During his absence, there has been a […]

Aisha Buhari opens up on her husband’s health

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.