Aisha Buhari travels to meet sick husband

…As Fayose asks him to resign if he loves Nigeria

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja—The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, yesterday departed to United Kingdom to join her husband President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in London for medical follow-up.

Mrs Buhari departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja yesterday morning.

Before her departure, Mrs Buhari thanked Nigerians for their support to her husband’s administration

This is as Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, told newsmen yesterday that President Buhari should immediately resign if he wants Nigeria to move forward.

Governor Fayose said the President’s ill-heath is not allowing him to effectively discharge his constitutional duties, stressing that it was crippling the country.

The President, he alluded, has become a liability rather than an asset, and he alone could free himself from the burden of leadership.

President Buhari has been in London since May 7 for treatment, the second time he had gone there this year. He first spent 50 days there between January 19 and March 10, and warned upon his return that he might travel back for more consultations with his foreign-based, pound sterling earning doctors.

Fayose, who addressed newsmen in Lagos, said being an avowed corruption fighter, President Buhari is “now under moral burden to save Nigeria from needless stagnation arising from his heath challenges that have impacted negatively on his performance”, according to a statement by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka.

The governor said fighting corruption was not limited to discovering large sums of money here and there, but doing the right thing at the right time.

The governor, who appraised the two years of the Buhari administration, said the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has failed to deliver on its promises.

“So far, the APC-led Federal Government has been a government of misadventure and Nigerians are worse for it. They say they are fighting corruption but are shielding corrupt elements within their fold,” he said.

“Members of the opposition defect to the APC for protection . Fighting corruption is more than discovering huge sums of money all over the place, with nobody being traced to be the owners, moral corruption too is bad.

