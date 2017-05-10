Aisha Buhari visits 82 freed Chibik girls

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari on Wednesday encouraged freed 82 Chibok girls to ignore their ordeal in the hands of boko haram terrorists and refocused on a brighter future ahead of them.She urged them to be strong and to forget their ordeal so that they can continue their education.

Speaking during a visit to the girls in Abuja, Mrs. Buhari charged the girls to take their studies seriously.

She said that the prayers of offered by the nation on their behalf had kept them going, also believing that the remaining girls still in captivity would soon be released

She further advised the girls that apart from their education they should also learn a trade in order to empower themselves.

Mrs. Buhari also told the girls that frantic efforts were made through negotiations under the direction of the President to secure their release.

She also hailed the security agencies and other individuals for roles they played.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed told the girls that they would soon be reunited with their parents, adding that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari would not relent until all the girls had been released.

Wife of the president who showered various gifts on the girls was accompanied on the journey by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wives of the governors of Zamfara state, Mrs. Asmau Yari; Kogi state, Mrs. Rashidat Bello; Bauchi state, Mrs. Hadiza Abubakar; Nasarawa state, Mrs. Mairo Al Makura, and Sokoto state, Mrs. Mairo Tambuwal

The post Aisha Buhari visits 82 freed Chibik girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

