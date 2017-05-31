Aisha joins Buhari in London

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, left Nigeria, yesterday, for the United Kingdom, 23 days after her husband left for further medical consultations.

In a one paragraph statement, accompanied by photographs of Aisha, arriving Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, said the First lady is off to spend sometime with her husband.

“Her Excellency will spend some time with her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is presently on medical vacation.

“She expressed her appreciation to the millions of Nigerians who have been praying for his quick recovery and safe return.”

Buhari travelled for further medical consultations on May 7, 2017 while his wife has been busy with her pet project, Future Assured in the North East, with the focus on empowering women, the girl-child education and providing care for internally displaced persons in the North East.

The president left Nigeria on January 19, 2017, on medical vacation to London and returned after 49 days.

On his return, the president disclosed he had never been that sick to the point where he needed blood transfusion. Buhari also said he would go back abroad for further medical treatment, which he did 23 days ago.

This time around, the president said he would not entertain visitors as he recuperates.

Regardless, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has urged Buhari to resign if he truly loves the country, as ill-heath is not allowing him to effectively discharge his constitutional duties

Fayose, who addressed newsmen in Lagos, yesterday, said being an avowed corruption fighter, Buhari has a moral burden to save Nigeria from needless stagnation arising from his heath challenges that have impacted negatively on his performance. The governor said fighting corruption is not limited to discovering large sums of money but doing the right thing at the right time and opined that taking a bow when necessary is an indication of being morally upright.

Fayose appraised Buhari’s administration in two years and said the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has failed to deliver on its promises.

“So far, the APC-led federal government has been a government of misadventure and Nigerians are worse for it. They say they are fighting corruption but are shielding corrupt elements within their fold.

Sun

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

