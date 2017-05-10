AIT’s Nengi Finecountry is dead
Nengi Finecountry, a journalist attached to African Independent Television, who once won an Excellence award for malaria reporting, is dead.
The astute media professional and journalist par excellence from Bonny Kingdom, died on
Sunday. Friends, family and loved ones, have already taken to social media, to write tributes to her. Here are more photos of the late beautiful journalist;
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!