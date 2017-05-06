Ajaokuta steel company to create 500000 employment – Vanguard
Ajaokuta steel company to create 500000 employment
The Federal Government says the first phase of Ajaokuta Steel Company will provide 500,000 upstream and downstream employment when it becomes operational. Mr Isah Onobere, the Sole Administrator of the company made this known during a media …
