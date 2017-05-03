Ajax turn on the style to put one foot in Europa League final – Irish Independent
|
Irish Independent
|
Ajax turn on the style to put one foot in Europa League final
Irish Independent
Bertrand Traore scored twice as Ajax ran out comprehensive winners in a pulsating Europa League semi-final first-leg clash against Lyon at Amsterdam Arena. The on-loan Chelsea forward opened the scoring on 25 minutes before setting up teenage striker …
Europa League: Ajax hammer Lyon 4-1
Ruthless Traore sparks Ajax rout of Lyon
Ajax's Andre Onana confident over Europa chances after Lyon win
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!