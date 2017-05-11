Pages Navigation Menu

Ajax into Europa League final

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Football

Ajax' players celebrate their victory in the Europa League semi-final football match Olympique Lyonnais against AFC Ajax, on May 11, 2017 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Décines-Charpieu near Lyon, southeastern France. PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

Dutch giants Ajax secured their ticket to the Europa League final on Thursday despite losing 3-1 away to Lyon in their semi-final second leg.

Ajax’s 4-1 win in the first leg in Amsterdam saw them through against their French rivals with the 1992 winners progressing 5-4 on aggregate.

Kasper Dolberg scored early for Ajax but a quickfire Alexandre Lacazette double — the first from the penalty spot — just before the break reignited Lyon’s hopes of a first European final.

Substitute Rachid Ghezzal nodded in a heavily-deflected third late on as Ajax played the final minutes with ten men after Dutch international Nick Viergever received a second booking.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

