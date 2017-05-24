Ajayi Crowther University 2016/2017 Final 2nd Semester Examination Time-Table Released.

This is to inform students of the Ajayi Crowther University that the Final The Second Semester 2016/17 Session final examination time-table has been published by the university’s management. The Exam is expected to begin June 1 and end on June 16th, 2017. The details of the Final Exam Time-Table For The Second Semester, 2016/17 Session …

The post Ajayi Crowther University 2016/2017 Final 2nd Semester Examination Time-Table Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

