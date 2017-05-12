Ajayi Modupe remains FUTA Registrar – Management – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Ajayi Modupe remains FUTA Registrar – Management
Daily Post Nigeria
The Management of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has refuted the purported suspension of the Registrar of the institution, Dr Mrs Modupe Ajayi, by the Federal Ministry of Education. The Federal Government had on Thursday announced the …
Jubilation in FUTA as FG suspends embattled VC, bursar
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!