Ajayi Modupe remains FUTA Registrar – Management

By Temitope Olanipekun The Management of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has refuted the purported suspension of the Registrar of the institution, Dr Mrs Modupe Ajayi, by the Federal Ministry of Education. The Federal Government had on Thursday announced the suspension of the embattled Vice Chancellor of the institution , Prof. Adebiyi Daramola and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

