Ajimobi Advocates Fiscal Federalism

By Adebayo Waheed,

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi yesterday advocated for true federalism which will allow states of the federation to develop at their own pace.

The governor while speaking at a media interactive programme to mark his 6th year anniversary in office in Ibadan, stressed the need for the restructuring of the country, saying “We need restructuring that will ensure the development of the country.

While noting that the concurrent list of the federal government should be given to the states, he said there should be fiscal federalism which would allow the federating units to control their resources.

He argued that a situation whereby states could not have control over their resources would not allow for even development.

“We need restructuring. Let us come together and choose our representativeness that will protect us. They will tax us. The will need money inform of taxes for the provision of infrastructure and facilities,” he said.

He added that there was nothing wrong with states having their own police, saying that while federal government keep the military, the states should have their own police.

According to him, there should be fiscal federalism that will allow states to have access to their resources and develop at their own pace.

He lamented that despite federal government allocations to states, only five were viable, saying “we are not viable. If a state cannot pay salary, provide infrastructure, it is not viable.

Speaking on the controversial Olubadan Chieftaincy panel of inquiry, the governor allayed the fears of the people of the state that government had no ulterior motive.

While noting that every good intention might be misconstrued, he explained that the intention of the government was to improve on the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy declaration.

The governor who lamented that the issue had been politicized, said “for things to improve, we must change. Both tradition and culture must change with time. People are politicizing it, it is understandable.”

