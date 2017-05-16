Ajimobi gives cash donations to 2 newly born babies
Two babies born during the launching of the “Free Medical Mission”, programme of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state, on Monday, received cash gifts of N100,000 each from the governor. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the babies were born within fifteen minutes interval from each other.
