Ajimobi inaugurates commission to review Ibadan chieftaincy title

Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday inaugurated a seven-man judicial commission of enquiry on the review of the existing Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

The commission, which was constituted on April 8, was inaugurated at the Governor’s Office. Retired Justice Akintunde Boade was named chairman while members include Chief John Ajibola, Mr. Joseph Oladele and Mr. Paul Ayoola. Others are Mr. Ogunniyi Ogunjinmi, Mr. Wasiu Gbadegesin and Mr. Adegbaye Abiodun.

Ajimobi urged the commission to review the existing requirement/qualification for ascendancy to the Olubadan throne and the selection process of Olubadan from Otun and Balogun lines. He charged them to look into the possibilities of having more beaded crown obas in Ibadan, considering the present size and population. He also urged the commission to submit its report within four weeks from the day of inauguration.

The governor, who said the commission was not set up to witch-hunt or create prejudice against anyone, explained that it was to provide for an effective traditional institution in Ibadan land and Oyo State.

The committee stated that the current Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration provided for two prongs of Otun Olubadan and Balogun, with each having 22 and 23 rungs respectively.

“This situation has always made whoever emerges as Olubadan of Ibadan land too old to cope with the rigour of the stool, ’’the committee stated in its report.

