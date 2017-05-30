Ajimobi: my successor ‘ll emerge next May

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi said yesterday his successor would be known by next May.

He addressed reporters at the Democracy Day celebration on the premises of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan.

Ajimobi said although about 34 aspirants have been going round to make known their ambition to succeed him, the person that would take over from him should possess the qualities that would help him sustain the good work he had started.

He said his successor should be “a visionary, courageous, intelligent, deep, passionate and compassionate leader, who has people’s interest at heart.”

“By next May, I believe we should have an idea of who will succeed me.”

On the controversy surrounding his administration’s effort to review the Olubadan chieftaincy system, Ajimobi said a 60-year-old system is due for a review.

He promised to complete all projects by the time he leaves in 2019.

“I will complete the projects I’ve started. No government has built roads as we have. We have constructed roads in major cities.”

The post Ajimobi: my successor ‘ll emerge next May appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

