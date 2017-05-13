Ajimobi, wife celebrate media Aide, Yomi Layinka, at 60

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on Wednesday, extolled his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, for standing by him during the 2011 and 2015 governorship electioneering that culminated in his becoming the first two-term holder of the office.

The governor showered the encomium on Layinka during a thanksgiving service organized by his media aide to mark his 60th birthday, at his residence, Jericho, Ibadan, Wednesday. Ajimobi was in company of his wife, Chief Florence Ajimobi, who graced the occasion with the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Janet Adeyemo, and wives of other top officials of the state government. Reminiscing on the build up to the 2011 and 2015 governorship elections and the role played by those close to him, Ajimobi commended Layinka for coming up with cutting edge campaign strategies and rich media content.

The governor said, “I have known Yomi for quite a while. Since he was introduced to me as a fine broadcaster and strategist, he had contributed immensely to the success of my political campaigns. To those who might not know, my campaign strategies were developed in his house. We shot some campaign videos here as well.

“He is an intelligent, committed and dedicated member of my administration. We have a lot in common and that is why we have been able to work together. He does not suffer fools gladly and I also don’t. He has a knack for quality and finesse; that is my person.

“Yomi shares a lot of things with me when you consider his doggedness and stubbornness towards success. I see in Yomi another me. Yomi is a committed family man and I love your family as I love you. Because if a man succeeds at work and fails at home, he is a failure.

“If I score anybody 70 per cent on anything, that person must have impressed a lot and must have given more than his or her best, but Yomi, I give you 75 per cent for these your uncommon attributes. I wish you the very best today and always.”

The governor stressed the need for all mortals to continue to give thanks to God for being good to them always, congratulating the celebrant for successfully combining his career and maintaining a peaceful home.

Other speakers at the event, who spoke glowingly of Layinka were his son, Fela; the governor’s wife; Florence; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr. Akin Oyedele; Senior Pastor of Scripture Pasture Christian Centre, Ibadan, Pastor Olubi Johnson and his wife, Dr. Sarah Johnson.

The wife of the man of the hour, Bisi, was effusive in her eulogies for her husband of more than 30 years, whom he described as a loving, caring and committed husband and father to their children, vowing to marry him all over again if their path crossed in another world.

Also on hand to serenade Layinka were close family members, appointees of the Communication and Strategy Unit; members of the Scripture Pasture Christian Church and Choir; members of the Silver Knight Club, where Layinka is a prominent member; and the first Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Kola Adefemi.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, was represented at the event by the Agbaakin-Olubadan, Oloye Lekan Alabi.

In a brief remark, the celebrant expressed gratitude to the first family for honoring him with their presence, while continue to be at his utmost best in the discharge of the responsibility given to him by the governor as his spokesperson.

Layinka thanked his wife and children for standing by him on the journey so far, while he was full of praises to the Almighty for preserving his life to celebrate his diamond jubilee and beseech him to strengthen him to celebrate more years in good health and abundance of blessings.

The post Ajimobi, wife celebrate media Aide, Yomi Layinka, at 60 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

