Akeredolu: Bitumen deposit in Ondo is the largest in Africa – TheCable

Akeredolu: Bitumen deposit in Ondo is the largest in Africa
Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, says Ondo has the largest bitumen deposit in Africa. Bitumen, which used for road surfacing and roofing, is a black viscous mixture of hydrocarbons obtained naturally or as a residue from petroleum distillation.

