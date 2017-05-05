Akeredolu disburses N167m for community- based projects

ONDO STATE governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has reiterated his commitment to tackle rural-urban migration by making extending development to every part of the state. Akeredolu, who spoke during the official presentation of cheques worth N167 million to the first set of benefitting communities under the Community and Social Development Project, CSDP, Additional Financing in Akure, […]

