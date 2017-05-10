Akufo-Addo calls for increase in sale of Ghanaian goods at Malls – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Akufo-Addo calls for increase in sale of Ghanaian goods at Malls
Myjoyonline.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated that it is his hope that the newly launched Kumasi City Mall will not be a place only for the sale of imported goods, but also for the sale of Ghanaian goods. According to President Akufo-Addo, “it …
Kumasi Mall Has Stolen Accra's Bragging Rights – Nana Addo
