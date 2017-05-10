Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akufo-Addo calls for increase in sale of Ghanaian goods at Malls – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Akufo-Addo calls for increase in sale of Ghanaian goods at Malls
Myjoyonline.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated that it is his hope that the newly launched Kumasi City Mall will not be a place only for the sale of imported goods, but also for the sale of Ghanaian goods. According to President Akufo-Addo, “it
Kumasi Mall Has Stolen Accra's Bragging Rights – Nana AddoPeace FM Online

all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.