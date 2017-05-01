Akufo-Addo: Our productivity and work ethic unsatisfactory – Starr 103.5 FM
Akufo-Addo: Our productivity and work ethic unsatisfactory
President Akufo-Addo has described as unsatisfactory the work ethic and productivity levels of Ghanaian workers. This, according to him, was the cause of the country's dwindling economic fortunes. Speaking Monday at the May Day celebration in Accra he …
We count on you Mr. President, to lead us out of hopelessness – Organised Labour
May Day Akufo-Addo on galamsey: We are not fighting to put miners out of work
